Maple Grove Citizens for Sustainability (MGC4S) is partnering with Kristy Janigo to host an inaugural Earth Day open-house style event called “How is Our City GROWing?” at the Maple Grove Library, 8001 Main Street, Saturday, April 23, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Neighbors can bring plants to swap with other neighbors. Refreshments will be served, and there will be a gift basket raffle. For those interested in natural resources and sustainability, this will be a chance to connect with other like-minded residents to share ideas about how to live in an ecologically friendly manner and celebrate the benefits of the natural environment.
The mission of MGC4S is to collaborate with and encourage local residents, businesses, organizations, and governments to work together to help build a more sustainable Maple Grove. Visit their website for more information, https://mgc4s.club or contact mgc4scoalition@gmail.com.
The group also regularly shares practical tips about living an environmentally responsible life, such as information about rain gardens, pollinator friendly lawns, invasive species management, and recycling. Tammy Fleming, a business leader and resident of Maple Grove, is the founder of the group.
Kristy Janigo is a former member of the Maple Grove Arbor Committee and an outdoor recreation enthusiast. She holds a Ph.D. in design and sustainability from the University of Minnesota and is a published author of research on end of lifecycle textiles.
