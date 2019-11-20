Three individuals and two relays represented Maple Grove in the state swim and dive meet Nov. 14 to 16 at the University of Minnesota.
Junior Maddi Bast and sophomore Caitlin Aarseth each competed in two individual events. Bast swam 11th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.20 and took 19th in the 100 free in 53.95. Aarseth placed 18th in the 200 free and in 1:56.47 and 19th in the 500 free in 5:11.78.
Junior diver Morgan Bosacker was the highest Maple Grove state placer. Competing in her second straight state meet, Bosacker earned all-state honor when she placed ninth with 333.25 points.
In relays, the 400 free relay team of Elizabeth Altman, Aarseth, Abbey Cornelius and Libby Bakker placed 12th in 3:37.49.
The 200 free relay team of Bast, Ryann Hopp, Atlman and Bakker entered state with one of the top times in the state. However, it was disqualified in the prelims and did not make the final.
