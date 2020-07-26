The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said July 26 that a 29-year-old man who was in custody at the Hennepin County Jail in Minneapolis has died from suicide.
At 7:13 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, during inmate health and wellness checks, deputies found Joshua David Fury unresponsive in his cell. Deputies immediately began CPR and paramedics and fire continued medical treatment. The lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
Fury was booked into the Hennepin County Jail on May 2, after being arrested by Maple Grove Police. He was scheduled to be sentenced on July 31 after pleading guilty to second degree intentional murder of his wife. Fury was housed in a cell by himself at the time of his death.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has ruled Fury’s manner of death was suicide. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit processed the scene and Detectives are investigating the incident. The Department of Corrections will also review the death.
No additional information will be released at this time.
