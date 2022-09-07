Maple Grove and Osseo faced off in the first football game of the 2022 season Sept. 1. In the first quarter, Jordan Olagbaju went in the endzone for a touchdown.

Osseo answered back in the second quarter, until Maple Grove answered back. At halftime, the score was 9-7, Maple Grove.

