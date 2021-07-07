Maple Grove Days to make a grand return

A full year has passed since the community of Maple Grove has enjoyed a massive get-together filled with fair food, games, adorable animals, live music, fireworks, and parading people. Maple Grove Community Organization (MGCO) is ecstatic to bring back our community gathering, Maple Grove Days, July 14 to 18.
The return of Maple Grove Days will bring back past favorites and introduce new and exciting features for all ages. Staples like the Lion’s Corn Feed, Jim Deane Memorial Rice Lake Classic Run, the Thursday night Parade, Friday night kid’s movie and midway activities and games will return to delight and entertain. While the familiar events are certain to please, new activities like a beer and yoga class, Carlson’s Loveable Llamas, new entertainers and two beer gardens will make their debut.
MGCO has taken into consideration those in the community who may enjoy hybrid events. This year’s Silent Auction will be held completely online and span through four days of the festival, July 14 to 17. Both the Thursday night parade and Saturday night fireworks will be broadcast live with CCX Media for those who would prefer to avoid the crowds. Young people can even kick it at home with a kid’s virtual art contest. The Medallion Hunt is on-going prior to the festival with clues being revealed each Wednesday on Facebook, Instagram, MGCO’s website and the OsseoMaple Grove Press.
Maple Grove Days kicks off on Wednesday, July 14, with a Huey Lewis & the News tribute band, hosted by Beyond the Yellow Ribbon at the Town Green, 7991 Main Street.
Thursday, July 15, brings the kids band, Bazillions, the annual pickleball tournament, farmer’s market, and the return of the Maple Grove Days Parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
On Friday, July 16, several activities for children of all ages will be hosted at Central Park and the Town Green. Three Rivers Eagle Lake Golf Course will host the Junior Golf Tournament. The Maple Grove Ambassadors Coronation will be held outdoors at the Town Green Bandshell, followed by the annual kid’s movie at dusk. This year’s movie will be “Trolls.”
Saturday, July 17, will boast the biggest day of the festival with plenty of games and activities on the Midway and all-day entertainment on the Main Stage at the MGCO and Lookout Bar and Grill Beer Garden, located in the Maple Grove Community Center parking lot. The Business Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Central Park Skate Loop, accompanied by the OMNI Brewing Mini-Beer Garden, food trucks, and entertainers. Maple Grove Days staples like the Rice Lake Run, Corn Hole Tournament, and fireworks will all be held the same day. Don’t forget to kick off the morning right with one of the many fitness camps being offered.
Sunday, July 18, brings back favorites like the Historical Preservation Society Museum Open House, Lynde Greenhouse “Kid’s in the Garden” and introduces several events held by The American Legion, including a cribbage tournament.
For a full schedule of events and information on how to get involved, visit mgco.org.
