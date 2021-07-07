The Maple Grove Days celebration will once again feature the popular hunt for the medallion. The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion is $1,000 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.

These clues will be updated each week or until the medallion is found.

For daily updates on whether or not the medallion has been found, searchers can call 763-494-5956.

Here is this week’s clue:

It will get Rockie later in the year if you’re still here,

You could even feel some Soul.

Either way you will be behind it.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments