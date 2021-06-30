The Maple Grove Days celebration will once again feature the popular hunt for the medallion. The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion is $1,000 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.
These clues will be updated each week through July 15 or until the medallion is found.
For daily updates on whether or not the medallion has been found, searchers can call 763-494-5956.
Here is the fourth week’s clue:
Being in the “Loop” is not always the best, especially this time of the year.
No one likes barriers when they are playing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.