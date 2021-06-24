The Maple Grove Days celebration will once again feature the popular hunt for the medallion. The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion is $1,000 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.

These clues will be updated each week through July 15 or until the medallion is found.

For daily updates on whether or not the medallion has been found, searchers can call 763-494-5956.

Here is the third week’s clue:

Plenty of water and Splashing is fun, but no swimming.

Water’s edge is close, but don’t fall in it can be deep.

