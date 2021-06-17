The Maple Grove Days celebration will once again feature the popular hunt for the medallion. The cash prize for finding the maple leaf shaped medallion is $1,000 from the Lookout Bar & Grill.
Clues for the medallion hunt will be published each Thursday in the Osseo-Maple Grove Press, as well as on the Maple Grove Days website at maplegrovedays.org, and its Facebook and Twitter pages.
These clues will be updated each week through July 15 or until the medallion is found.
The finder must have purchased a Maple Grove Days button to claim prize. Buttons can be purchased from Ambassador Candidates or at the Maple Grove Community Center.
For daily updates on whether or not the medallion has been found, searchers can call 763-494-5956.
Contest guidelines and rules are as follows:
The Maple Leaf medallion will be found on city of Maple Grove park land.
No digging will be necessary.
No climbing will be necessary.
No disassembly will be required to find the medallion including irrigation heads, light fixtures and park equipment.
Searchers must not deface public property or otherwise violate laws. Park hours are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The winner’s name will be announced Saturday, at the Maple Grove Days festival. Need not be present to accept prize.
No employees or their family members of the city of Maple Grove, The Patch, Sun Publications or members of Maple Grove Community Organization, are eligible to win.
Winner must have a Maple Grove Days button to claim the prize.
Searchers assume all risk for personal injury.
Taxes due are the responsibility of the winner.
Here is the first week’s clue:
Maple Grove Days is near, but don’t you fear.
The medallion is now hidden in a Maple Grove park.
The match to find the medallion is on.
The cost to play is a $3 for Maple Grove days button.
The contest requires no Shovel, Climbing, or night light for sight.
$1,000 reasons to keep your eye on the prize,
If not we add again!
Here is the second week’s clue:
Tennis and basketball to the west, skating to the east
And lots of Green in between
