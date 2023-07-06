The hunt is over. The 2023 Maple Grove Days Medallion was found July 5th.

The medallion was hidden at the Basswood Elementary play fields. It was located behind the backstop and bleachers of field #2 on the hill just off the short grass in the taller grass.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments