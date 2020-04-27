The Maple Grove Community Organization has planned the city’s Maple Grove Days Festival for over 30 years. This year’s celebration was scheduled for July 8 to 12, but has now been canceled.

“This year has been unlike any other and has presented many challenges to our planning process,” the organization stated. “With the uncertainty in making predictions about the COVID-19, the restrictions that may be in place in July regarding social distancing and large social gatherings it became obvious the responsible decision about Maple Grove Days 2020 would be to cancel.

The organizations top priority is the health and safety of the festival patrons, volunteers, and event staff.  

“We understand the desire and longing to celebrate, to enjoy some normal summer experiences; to socialize with our neighbors, friends and support our community,” the organization added. “And this made the decision that much harder. We are very sad in our decision to cancel.”

Many factors and components were taken into consideration. This includes relationships with sponsors, who may be facing struggles of their own during this time. It also includes the relationship with the many partners who host events during the festival and their situations. And consideration was taken for the city, its first responders, staff and citizens, along with the many volunteers that make the festival possible.

The Maple Grove Community Organization has promised to bring back Maple Grove Days in 2021 that will be a true celebration of the community.

