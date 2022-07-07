The Maple Grove Community Organization has all kinds of events planned at the Maple Grove Days 2022 celebration, Wednesday through Sunday, July 13 through 17.
Maple Grove Days includes the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and music events Wednesday, July 13.
The annual Maple Grove Days Parade will be Thursday, July 14. Other events will continue throughout the weekend, including live music, a disc jockey in the evenings and the Saturday fireworks display.
There will also be inflatable rides and activities for the kids and plenty of good food for everyone on Saturday. Events are free unless otherwise noted.
The following are events and activities planned Wednesday, July 13 and Thursday, July 14, for Maple Grove Days 2022. Look for Friday through Sunday events in next week’s paper.
Wednesday events
The first-ever Maple Grove Days Virtual Art Contest begins July 13. Check out art from children and teens ages 11 to 18 throughout the festival. There will be two age group divisions. Winners announced via e-mail and on the Maple Grove Parks and Recreation Facebook Page.
The online bidding for the silent auction runs from 8 a.m. July 13 to 5 p.m. July 16. View the items online at 32auctions.com/MapleGroveDays2022. Items include area business merchandise and certificates, packages, sports memorabilia, handmade items and more. Winners will be finalized July 16 at 8 p.m. Bidders must be 18 years or older. Payment to be made by credit card via online auction website. No cash bids. Winning bidders will be contacted. Items not claimed will be offered to second bidder. Items must be picked up by July 31.
The Maple Grove Community Organization invites the public to attend the Maple Grove Days kick-off event July 13, for the community and share in the importance of Maple Grove’s Yellow Ribbon City recognition. This year’s celebration begins at 7 p.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green, 7991 Main Street, with entertainment provided by Mick Sterling performing a tribute concert to the music of Bruce Springsteen and Bob Seger. Join us as Maple Grove Beyond the Yellow Ribbon honors active military families, veterans and their families. Arrive early and have dinner and concession treats. All proceeds will be used to help local military families. Be sure to check out the Veterans Memorial display too, which is located at Central Park of Maple Grove. All proceeds will go to the Veterans Memorial Fund.
Thursday events
The Alphabits will perform at 10:30 a.m. at the Maple Grove Town Green. This is music for children.
The Maple Grove Farmers Market will be open in the Maple Grove Community Center parking lot, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, from 3 to 7 p.m. Stock up on produce from area farmers, vendor-made specialty foods, and consumable items.
The Maple Grove Days Pierre Bottineau Parade will run along 89th Avenue from Zachary Lane to Elm Creek Boulevard, from 6:10 to 9:30 p.m. The parade begins with political campaigns. At 6:30 p.m. the rest of the parade participants start along the parade route. Children are asked to stay by the curb edge for safety. Spots cannot be reserved along 89th Avenue prior to July 14.
