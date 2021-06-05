Don’t miss getting a 2021 Maple Grove Days Button.

Purchasing a $3 button helps raise funds for the Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship Program, shows pride in the community and promotes the city festival, Maple Grove Days.

Hunting for the Maple Grove Days medallion? A button is required to win the cash prize of $1,000, awarded on Saturday, July 17, of Maple Grove Days.

Buttons can be purchased from Ambassador Candidates and at the Maple Grove Community Center.

Contact info@maplegroveambassadors.com if assistance is needed in obtaining a button.

