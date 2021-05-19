Maple Grove Days announces it’s returning this July

The Maple Grove Community Organization has announced the return of Maple Grove Days, running July 14 to 18.
After the 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MGCO has been diligently planning for the return of Maple Grove Days this year. Because of the ever changing twists and turns of Minnesota Department of Health guidance, executive orders and last-minute lifting of restrictions, Maple Grove Days may look a little different this year, but it will still have every staple event and activity from years prior.
Maple Grove Days will boast three locations of events with a complimentary shuttle bus to each location. The Maple Grove Community Center, Maple Grove Central Park and Town Green will host the festival’s main events, along with the Main Street Car Show and Bed Races.
Featured attractions at the community center include the MGCO and The Lookout Bar Beer Garden, Lion’s Corn Feed, midway activities and fireworks.
At Central Park, event goers will find this year’s Business Expo, fitness camps, OMNI Brewing Mini Garden, food trucks and musical entertainers.
Town Green will host activities such as the kid’s movie “Trolls,” Maple Grove Ambassador Coronation, kids activities, fitness camps and musical entertainers.
The Maple Grove Days Parade will be held Thursday, July 15, at 6:30 p.m. on 89th Avenue from Zachary Lane to Elm Creek Boulevard.
Along with in-person events, MGCO will host hybrid and virtual events such as an online Silent Auction, live streams of the fireworks and parade, and a kids virtual art contest.
For more information about MGCO and Maple Grove Days, visit the websitemgco.org and like our Facebook page.
