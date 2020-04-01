The city of Maple Grove has created a COVID-19 resource guide for its residents and businesses.
The city is 1 of 14 cities who are members of the North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group. Together, they created and maintain an emergency operations plan to address natural disasters of all kinds, including community health emergencies. Fire Chief Tim Bush has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and how local, county, state and federal agencies are maintaining awareness.
On the city’s website, under the spotlight section, people can access the latest information provided by the city related to COVID-19.
There are video links to updates made by Chief Bush.
The city has been committed to providing essential city services to its residents and business. People are encourage to use the phone, email or online options to conduct business with the city instead of coming to a city office in person.
Under the COVID-19 resource guide are links to area businesses and resources. There are links, addresses and hours of operation. The following is some of the information provided:
• Area hospitals and clinics — Allina Health Clinic (7840 Vinewood Lane, phone: 763-236-0200), Children’s Pediatric Clinic (12710 Bass lake Road, phone: 763-559-2861), Maple Grove Hospital (9875 Hospital Drive, phone: 763-581-1000), M Health/Fairview Clinic (6320 Wedgewood Road, phone: 763-268-0400), M Health Fairview Clinic (14500 99th Ave., phone: 763-898-1000), Minute Clinic (6300 Wedgewood Road, phone: 763-551-1215), North Memorial Clinic (9855 Hospital Drive, phone: 763-494-8364) and Park Nicollet Clinic (9555 Upland Lane, phone: 952-993-1440)
• Pharmacies — Costco (11330 Fountains Way, phone: 763-494-8050), Cub (8150 Wedgewood Lane, phone: 763-494-8355), CVS (6300 Wedgewood Road, phone: 763-551-1215), Hy-Vee (18755 70th Ave., phone: 763-494-5301), M Health (14500 99th Ave., phone: 763-898-1800), North Memorial (9875 Hospital Drive #100, phone: 763-581-9200), Sam’s Club (16701 94th Ave., phone: 763-416-5930), Target (15300 Grove Circle, phone: 763-447-2507), Walgreeens (16740 County Road 30, phone: 763-416-1863; or 13611 Grove Drive, phone: 763-420-7788), Walmart (9451 Dunkirk Lane, phone: 763-416-2300).
• Grocery stores — Aldi (9610 Grove Circle), Costco (11330 Fountains Drive), Cub Foods (8150 Wedgewood Lane), Hy-Vee (18755 70th Way), Lunds and Byerly’s (12800 Elm Creek Blvd.), Sam’s Club (16701 94th Ave.), Target (15300 Grove Circle), Trader Joe’s (12109 Main St.), Walmart Grocery (9451 Dunkirk Lane), Walmart (9451 Dunkirk Lane) and Whole Foods (12201 Elm Creek Blvd.)
• Food shelves and community assistance, and local restaurants offering free meals to students.
PARKS AND RECREATION
The city’s public safety team has been working with county and state public health and emergency management officials, and is adapting existing response plans as new information becomes available from public health professionals. The following Maple Grove Park and Recreation closures and cancellations are in place:
• All park and recreation programs through May 4
• Maple Grove Indoor Farmers Market April 2nd – Canceled (Visit maplegrovefarmersmarket.com for the next outdoor market date)
• Community Center – Closed until further notice. This includes: Ice Arena, Grove Cove Aquatics, Maple Maze, Gym, Teen Center
• Senior Center — Closed until further notice
• Maple Grove Sports Dome – Closed until further notice
• Maple Grove Community Gyms — Closed through May 4
• Playhouse Preschool — Closed
Summer Activity Guide registration has been rescheduled to open May 4, 5 and 6.
Please note that these are subject to change, and are up to date as of March 30 (press time).
CDC TIPS
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers simple tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
People should: frequently wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes with tissues or using their elbow, avoid touching your face, and stay at home when you’re sick.
Practice social distancing as well.
To see a complete list, visit the city’s website (maplegrovemn.gov) and click on the COVID-19 spotlight.
