Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush, who is also the city’s emergency management director, gave the residents an update March 23.
“The city of Maple Grove participates in the North Suburban Emergency Management Planning Group,” he said. “This is one of several regional planning groups in Hennepin County that shared the task of creating an all hazards emergency operations plan. We have spent a great deal of time over the past 10 years updating this plan and preparing for all kinds of emergencies, including pandemic planning for events like the current COVID-19 outbreak.”
The city has activated its emergency operations centers and is running them virtually using electronic applications. Bush said, this allows vital information to be shared and communicated in real-time with the city’s department directors and other members of the emergency management team.
“More importantly, operating our EOC electronically allows us to maintain better social distancing and further reduce potential spread of COVID-19, because we don’t have a bunch of people physically standing together in a room,” he added. “It’s a big change from how we have done things in the past, but today we are able to leverage technology to make it happen.”
Currently, the Maple Grove Community Center is closed. The Senior Center, located within the community center, was first to be closed since people over 60 and individuals with underlying health concerns are most vulnerable to COVID-19, Bush said.
There is also limited public access to the Maple Grove Government Center and Police Department. The city requests the public first try and use the phone, email or other online resources instead of visiting in person. Please see the related story in this paper.
“Our greatest concern was maintaining essential services to the residents and businesses that call Maple Grove home,” Bush said.
The city has suspended non-essential services, which can be rescheduled. One example Bush gave as the discontinuing of on-site inspections of building projects that involved entering an occupied home.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we don’t want to accidentally expose your family or us to COVID-19,” he said. “At the same time, we want to protect you and our staff.”
Bush believes the city and state will see recommendations that mean inconvenience and disruptions for many healthy and low risk residents.
‘We’re in this together and have to remember that COVID-19 can be devastating to some,” he said. “The things we do now will help flatten the curve to allow our healthcare providers the ability to keep up and speed the recovery on the back side. In the meantime, the city of Maple Grove will continue our focus on providing residents and businesses with sewer and water service, as well as essential response by our police and fire departments.”
He also echoed Governor Walz’ in saying “we can do common sense things and working together we’ll get through this.”
