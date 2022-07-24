DIANA Award Presentation to Upsher-Smith

(Submitted photo)

Upsher-Smith, headquartered in Maple Grove is presented with a DIANA Award. Pictured left to right are: Chip Davis (President and CEO of HDA), Mike McBride (VP Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith), Mike Muzetras (National Accounts Associate Director at Upsher-Smith​), Dave Zitnak (National Accounts Associate VP at Upsher-Smith), Brad Leonard (Associate VP of National Accounts at Upsher-Smith), Chad Gielen (HDA Vice Chair and President/CEO of Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company).

 Hand-out

Upsher-Smith announced that it has been honored with a Distribution Industry Award for Notable Achievement in Healthcare (DIANA Award) for “Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer with less than $300M in sales” by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance. The HDA presented the awards to outstanding pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers.

“Upsher-Smith is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted healthcare partner. Delivering peace of mind for our customers by offering the best in supply and pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence is at the forefront of all that we do,” said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. “This marks the 13th DIANA award for Upsher-Smith and we are especially proud of the ongoing confidence that distributors have in our product quality and reliable supply. This customer confidence fuels our team to bring even more products to our trading partners in the years ahead.”

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments