Upsher-Smith, headquartered in Maple Grove is presented with a DIANA Award. Pictured left to right are: Chip Davis (President and CEO of HDA), Mike McBride (VP Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith), Mike Muzetras (National Accounts Associate Director at Upsher-Smith), Dave Zitnak (National Accounts Associate VP at Upsher-Smith), Brad Leonard (Associate VP of National Accounts at Upsher-Smith), Chad Gielen (HDA Vice Chair and President/CEO of Louisiana Wholesale Drug Company).
Upsher-Smith announced that it has been honored with a Distribution Industry Award for Notable Achievement in Healthcare (DIANA Award) for “Best Overall Branded Pharmaceutical Product Manufacturer with less than $300M in sales” by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance. The HDA presented the awards to outstanding pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers.
“Upsher-Smith is committed to upholding our reputation as a trusted healthcare partner. Delivering peace of mind for our customers by offering the best in supply and pharmaceutical manufacturing excellence is at the forefront of all that we do,” said Rich Fisher, President and COO of Upsher-Smith. “This marks the 13th DIANA award for Upsher-Smith and we are especially proud of the ongoing confidence that distributors have in our product quality and reliable supply. This customer confidence fuels our team to bring even more products to our trading partners in the years ahead.”
Upsher-Smith will soon expand upon its long-standing, award-winning relationships with distributors with the opening of its new, 270,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, manufacturing facility in Maple Grove. The new site will have up-to-the-minute serialization and packaging capabilities and has capacity and capabilities that could support contract manufacturing for third parties.
Since 1959, the DIANA Awards have been presented to pharmaceutical and consumer product manufacturers that set the standard for excellence in developing innovative new product introductions and promotions, fostering exceptional trading partner relationships, advancing trade relations and creating business practices that benefit the entire healthcare supply chain.
DIANA finalists and winners for Best Overall Company are chosen by HDA distributor members who judge companies based on several criteria including: knowledgeable salespeople, high-level customer service, demonstrated flexibility and creativity in marketing, and incorporation of new technologies to ensure product safety and security.
