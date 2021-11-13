Employee-Owners of Advanced Engineering and Environmental Services, Inc. (AE2S) marked the consulting firm’s 30th anniversary on Oct. 1. “Thirty years ago, AE2S was cofounded by Charlie Vein and Steve Burian in Grand Forks, North Dakota, with a focus on drinking water projects. Over the past three decades, the firm grew from two people to over 300 full and part-time staff in nine states,” said Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO and President.
AE2S first opened in the basement of the Grand Forks Depot building with a borrowed desk. The firm now has 25 offices and satellite locations across Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, and Wisconsin.
The firm’s CEO and CFO are based out of Maple Grove.
“AE2S was founded by providing drinking water services for communities. We have grown to provide solutions for communities that involve strategic planning, funding and financial management, public education and engagement, complete infrastructure consulting, and technology integration. All of these services combined have led to more than 9,000 successful projects in the U.S. and Canada,” said Jeff Hruby, Chief Development Officer.
In 2018, AE2S’ ownership model evolved when the firm became 100% employee-owned.
For more information, visit ae2s.com or AE2S on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
