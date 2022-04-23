The city of Maple Grove values the opinions of its residents and asks them to provide their feedback on city services, programs, and facilities by completing the 2022 community survey.
The primary goal of the survey is to assess the attitudes and opinions of residents by:
• Evaluating city programs and services
• Determining general perceptions of the quality of life in Maple Grove
• Identifying issues facing the community
• Identifying demographic changes in the city
• Setting benchmarks for future surveys
The city is contracting with Polco as the consultant to design and administer the survey. As in the past, a mail survey is conducted of randomly selected Maple Grove households. For the 2022 process, a total of 4,800 households are invited to participate, and each receive a post card from Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson in the mail with details. Residents can complete the survey online or by paper copy mailed to their home.
In addition, starting May 6, residents age 18 or over have the opportunity to complete an “open” community survey that is online only. The questions for the open survey are exactly the same as the random sample mail survey. However, the responses for the mailed survey and open survey are tracked separately. Responses for both surveys are confidential and anonymous.
A number of the questions are similar to previous surveys so that present and past responses can be compared, and benchmarking can continue to take place. A few new questions have been added to account for changes in the community, particularly the Community Center renovation and expansion project. Getting input from residents will help the city identify our strengths and areas for improvement as well as understand people’s needs and experiences.
Both the random sample mail survey and the open survey close May 20. Following that, Polco will analyze the survey responses and plan to provide a report to the Maple Grove City Council at its June 20 meeting. Survey results will be shared via the city website at maplegrovemn.gov, and an article in the fall edition of the City Focus newsletter will include key highlights.
