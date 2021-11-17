The city of Maple Grove is partnering with CROSS Services this season to help out others in need.

Between now and Dec. 7, people can donate new, unwrapped gifts for children ages 10 and under. The gifts can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Drop off locations for toys:

• Maple Grove Community Center’s main entrance — 12951 Weaver Lake Road

• Maple Grove Government Center’s main entrance and public safety entrance — 12800 Arbor Lakes Parkway

• Public Works main public entrance — 9030 Forestview Lane

Gift cards for children aged 11 to 17 will also be accepted for CROSS. These can be dropped off at the Public Safety facility.

Since 1977, CROSS Services has worked in the cities of Champlin, Corcoran, Dayton, Maple Grove, Osseo, and Rogers to address hunger, housing instability, and children’s needs.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments