Learn how to create a beneficial and beautiful native plant area in the yard during a Zoom webinar entitled The Hidden Benefits of Landscaping with Native Plants on Sunday, April 25, at 7 p.m.
Not only are native plants beautiful, they also help to improve soil health, conserve water, and support pollinators, insects, and bird life. Protecting and creating healthy native plant communities and welcoming the creatures large and microscopic that come to live there is the best hope to remedy the causes and consequences of environmental damage, including climate change.
The speaker is Marilynn Torkelson, Master Naturalist, Minnesota Water Steward, and current president of the Wild Ones Prairie Edge Chapter. Wild Ones is a national not-for-profit organization which promotes environmentally friendly landscaping to preserve biodiversity through the preservation, restoration, and establishment of native plant communities.
The webinar is jointly presented by St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church and Lord of Life Lutheran Church, both located in Maple Grove.
For more information and to register, visit lordoflife.org/creationcare.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.