Maple Grove church brings awareness to domestic violence

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness month. In Minnesota, over the last three years 70 people have been killed due to domestic violence. In 2020, three of the victims were from Maple Grove.
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Maple Grove has had a Domestic Violence Awareness group meeting once a month for the past 15 years to raise awareness of domestic violence abuse.
One of the major projects the group has accomplished over the last four years is the lighting of purple lights on city buildings during October not only in Maple Grove but surrounding communities. The group continues the work on this project.
During the month of October, St Joseph the Worker has an online website available to anyone containing a media kit that can be used to raise awareness of domestic violence.
The website is: sjtw/net/domestic-violence
It contains content, bulletin designs, flyers, social media posters and social media stories that can help raise awareness of domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.