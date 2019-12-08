Maple Grove CEO participates in Thanksgiving grocery give away

From left, Bryan Bertelsen, Chris Winter (Maple Grove resident CEO of National Handicap Housing Institute), Mike Semseh, and Brittany Osborn Wilson helped distribute groceries to families in need at the Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities’ 62nd Annual event. The goal is to feed 60,000 people.

Maple Grove resident Chris Winter, the CEO of National Handicap Housing Institute, brought three staff members to Union Gospel Mission Twin Cities to work a four-hour shift.

They helped distribute Thanksgiving groceries to 4,200 families. Each bag of groceries is enough to feed a family of five and includes canned vegetables, mixes for gravy, stuffing and desserts, along with a frozen turkey and a 5-pound bag of potatoes.

This 62-year tradition, together with hot meals served on the holiday, feeds up to 60,000 people. The Mission feeds 350 to 400 people at the Men’s Campus on the holiday and hundreds more are served at surrounding senior high-rise buildings. The effort calls on 700 to 800 volunteers and close to 40 local churches for help. 

