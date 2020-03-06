Maple Grove businesses teaming up to support area women

Three Maple Grove businesses have combined their efforts to support local women in the Twin Cities area get back on their feet.
Spark Salon along with Mainstream Boutique and Rock Elm Tavern have announced the first annual “Do Good, Feel Good, Look Good” charity drive and fashion show.
During the month of April Spark Salon and Mainstream Boutique (Maple Grove location only) will be collecting donations of new and gently used women’s personal care items and clothing. As a thank you for any donation, people will receive a special discount in the retail boutiques.
Everything culminates with a summer trends fashion show at Rock Elm Tavern, 15641 Grove Circle in Maple Grove, Thursday, April 30, at 6 p.m.
Donated items and proceeds from the fashion show will be donated to Hart House. Hart House is a transitional housing program for women in recovery located in St. Paul.
Grab those girlfriends and join in for dinner and drinks at the 2020 Summer Trends Fashion Show. Tickets are only $15 in advance and can be purchased at Spark Salon, Mainstream Boutique (Maple Grove location only) or online at sparksalonstyle.com. Tickets may be purchased at the door for $20.
All attendees will receive a swag bag filled with products, special offers and coupons from locally owned Minnesota companies. In addition to swag bags, there will be multiple high value door prizes given away.
- Compiled by Alicia Miller
