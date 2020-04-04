Maple Grove business promotes employee to assistant operations manager

AE2S announces the promotion of Abbie Browen to Assistant Operations Manager of the civil engineering firm’s Maple Grove office.
Browen has worked for AE2S since 2014 and holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering.
“Abbie has exemplified each of our core values and truly represents what it means to be an AE2S employee. Her hard work, commitment, and dedication make her a great choice for the Assistant Operations Manager position,” said Aaron Vollmer, Maple Grove Operations Manager.
