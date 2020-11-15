For the fourth year in a row, nominations from AE2S staff placed the civil engineering consulting firm on the Prairie Business Magazine 50 Best Places to Work list. There is an office location in Maple Grove.

“We’re especially proud of this award because it comes from our employee-owners’ nominations,” said Grant Meyer, AE2S CEO. “Our ‘Think Big. Go Beyond.’ motto covers everything AE2S does, from our extreme client service to our commitment to providing challenging and rewarding career opportunities for our employee-owners.”

Prairie Business magazine names the Top 50 Places to Work in North Dakota, Minnesota, and South Dakota annually. This year, the publication received 1,476 nominations focused on a range of factors, including workplace culture, opportunities for employee growth, teamwork, individual responsibility, and employee morale. All of the companies on the list are featured in the September 2020 issue of Prairie Business Magazine.

AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments