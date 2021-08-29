Maple Grove business hires new project engineer

Dan Landrus has been hired as a project engineer at AE2S’ civil and municipal engineering practices.

Landrus comes to AE2S with seven years of experience in civil projects ranging from private development, rail, and civil municipal.

He earned his bachelor and master of science degrees in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota.

AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services.

