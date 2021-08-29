Maple Grove business hires new project engineer

AE2S announces the addition of Dan Landrus as a project engineer in the firm’s Civil and Municipal Engineering Practices. He will be based out of the firm’s Maple Grove office, and will work with clients across the country.
Landrus comes to AE2S with seven years of experience in civil projects ranging from private development, rail, and civil municipal.
He earned his bachelor and master of science degrees in civil engineering from the University of North Dakota.
AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services.
