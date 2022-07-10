AE2S’ Maple Grove office announces the addition of Marty Doll as a Strategic Communications Consultant. Doll will augment the AE2S Communications Practice with his 17 years of experience in government communications and community development positions within the Twin Cities metro.
Most recently, he was the Community and Economic Development Director for the city of Victoria where he oversaw the city’s community development department and initiatives including residential/commercial development; business relationships; planning and code enforcement divisions; building inspections division; and economic development.
Doll will provide strategic planning, economic development, and public information services to AE2S clients across the Upper Midwest and Rocky Mountain region.
“After spending 17 years in municipal/county government communications and community development, I’m excited to bring my experiences to AE2S to help other agencies achieve their strategic communications and economic development goals,” said Doll.
AE2S is an employee-owned engineering consulting firm that specializes in water, wastewater, water resources, rural water, civil engineering, surveying, mapping, GIS, structural engineering, electrical engineering, instrumentation and controls, and financial services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.