Braun Intertec of Minneapolis, has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for its role in the creation of Arbor Lakes Corporate Center in Maple Grove.
A 70-year-old un-permitted dump has been transformed into a 204,000-square-foot industrial building that provides more than 400 new jobs, in part to Braun Intertec’s remediation strategy.
Site excavation for the project revealed 5,000 tons of previously unknown waste containing a dangerous combination of acidity, lead, and trichloroethylene.
With the project in jeopardy and no established methodology for addressing these three conditions simultaneously, Braun Intertec and its partner laboratory developed an innovative process to remedy the waste and cap the formerly tainted area on-site.
This unusual approach saved developers more than $2 million in hazardous waste disposal costs. It serves as a model for successful on-site remediation in a cost-effective and timely way.
The project is among 179 EEA entries this year representing engineering excellence from throughout the nation and the world. Award criteria focused on uniqueness and originality, technical innovation, social and economic value, and generating excitement for the engineering profession.
Recognition of all 2023 award winners, including top winners will take place at the annual Gala Dinner and Awards Program, Tuesday, June 13, in Washington, D.C.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.