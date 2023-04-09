Braun Intertec of Minneapolis, has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ 56th annual Engineering Excellence Awards for its role in the creation of Arbor Lakes Corporate Center in Maple Grove.

A 70-year-old un-permitted dump has been transformed into a 204,000-square-foot industrial building that provides more than 400 new jobs, in part to Braun Intertec’s remediation strategy.

