Maple Grove boys win conference swim, dive championship

The Maple Grove boys swim and dive won at Elk River Jan. 30 to capture the Northwest Suburban Conference championship.
The Crimson outscored the Elks 101.5 to 84.50 to win the program’s first conference championship in over eight years. Last year, Maple Grove suffered a tough loss to the Elks to take second.
The Crimson got off the blocks strong as the 200 Medley Relay team of Bjorn Plante, Zach Hopp, Kelby Modene, Ben Caron) placed first and the foursome of Gerrit Riekels, Jackson Parrish, Nick Pokutny, TJ Palli) took second.
Hopp then managed a hard fought first place in the 200 IM with Riekels notching a fourth place finish. Plante placed first in the 200 free and Leo Williams took second place. In the 50 free, the Crimson went one (Daniel Baltes), two (Modene), three (Jalen Liew).
The Crimson solidified their lead in the one-meter diving as Zach Johnson placed third, Evan Eichten fourth and Josh Smith fifth.
Maple Grove built on its lead as Modene took first in the 100 fly and Caron placed fourth, Baltes won the 100 free with Palli and Leo Williams finishing third and fourth and Caron placed second in the 500 free with Logan Cyr taking fourth.
The Crimson continued to dominate. The 200 Free Relay team of Modene, Hope, Lieu, Baltes placed first. Plante and Riekels tied for first in the 100 back and Hope placed first in the 100 breast and Lieu was third.
The 400 free relay team of Caron, Baltes, Plante, Liew finished off the meet with a first place finish.
The Crimson will now set their sights on the 8AA Section meet hosted by Elk River on Feb. 21 (preliminaries) and Feb. 22 (finals). The top two finishes in each swimming event and top four scoring divers will advance to the state meet later this month.
