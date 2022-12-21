Maple Grove boys swim and dive off to strong start

(Photo by Lori Fisher)

The Maple Grove boys swim and dive team gather during a recent meet.

The Maple Grove High School Boys Swim and Dive season is off to a strong start! The team won their first meet of the season at home on Dec. 15 against the Champlin Park Rebels.

The Varsity and Junior Varsity squads also won the Northwest Suburban Conference Relay meet against several schools in Anoka on Dec. 10.

