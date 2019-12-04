Maple Grove boys’ soccer team honored

Maple Grove All-State honorees are Caleb Robinson (second left) and Will Zaver (second right). They are pictured with Crimson coach Justin Turner (left) and Gregg Leininger. (Photo courtesy of Maple Grove Boys’ Soccer)

The Maple Grove boys’ soccer team concluded a successful 2019 season at the recent banquet.  

The Crimson had a strong regular season when they placed third in the conference. They captured the Section 8AA champions to advance to the state tournament. Maple Grove lost to eventual state champion Edina in the state quarterfinal.

Awards announced at the banquet are:

• All-State second team — Caleb Robinson and Will Zaver

• All-Conference — Damon Humphrey, Charlie Miller, Robinson and Zaver

• All-Conference Honorable Mention — Teddy Miller, Matt Rayta, Maxwell Bartee, Chris Frantz and Levi Dunlap

• All-State Tournament Team — Robinson

• Most points (9 goals, 7 assists) — Zaver

• MGFC Rookie of the year — Bartee

• MGFC MVP — Zaver

• MGFC Defender of the year — Robinson

• Michael L. Morse Courage award winner — Gavin Peterson

• Captains for 2020 — Damon Humphrey, Teddy Miller and Matt Rayta

