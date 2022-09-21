Maple Grove’s Chris Frantz takes the ball down the field during the Sept. 13 game against Spring Lake Park High School. Frantz also broke the all-time scoring record last week for Maple Grove. He was at 58 goals as of the morning of Sept. 19.
(Photo by Rich Moll)
Maple Grove’s Aaron Badillo scores goal on a kick in mid-air versus Spring Lake Park Sept. 13.
The Maple Grove boys soccer team had a win-filled week last week.
The Crimson had a 11-3 win over Spring Lake Park Sept. 13.
11-3 win over Spring Lake Park
Carter Sheard had a hat trick, Chris Frantz, Aaron Badillo, and Issac Swenson each had two goals, Ike Deuel and Colin Ames each had one goal.
Frantz had four assists, Muhammed Bouzouma and Anson Karn each had two assists, Issac Swenson and Noah Hughes had one assist each
On Sept. 15, the Crimson took on Park Center. Frantz had a hat trick and Bouzouma had a goal. Swenson had two assists and Holden Waldrum had a shutout.
Maple Grove won 4-0 over Park Center.
Frantz also broke the all-time scoring record this week for Maple Grove High School Boys Soccer. He currently sits at 58 goals. The record was held since 2017 by Ryan Debois who had 54 goals before that.
