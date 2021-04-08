Maple Grove boys basketball prepares for semis match up against Raiders

In advance of their state basketball semifinal match up tonight, April 8, against Cretin-Derham Hall, the Maple Grove boys are embracing the role of underdogs. After beating previously unbeaten Champlin Park in the state quarterfinals last week, the Crimson made a statement to the Minnesota basketball world that they don’t care about seedings or records.
“I think we are the underdogs...that is just fine by us,” head coach Nick Schroeder said. “Our guys revel in that situation and it gives us an opportunity to be loose and not have pressure on us.”
The next challenge ahead of them is standout junior guard Tre Holloman (averaging 20.4 points per game) and the streaking Raiders, who beat Rosemount in the state quarterfinals 41-40 and Woodbury 58-55 in the Section 4AAAA finals thanks to Holloman’s buzzer-beating three-pointer. But his scoring is only half of the battle in defending the star guard.
“Hollomon is such a great passer,” head coach Nick Schroeder said. “We want to do things to contain the dribble penetration and keep him out of the lane.”
On the other side of the ball, the Crimson have gone as far as their selfless offensive play has taken them. “Our guys are playing really unselfish ball,” Schroeder said. The more the ball moves, the more scoring threats there are on the floor, which has benefited Maple Grove when they played Champlin Park, and they hope will translate to their match up tonight at Target Center against Cretin-Derham Hall.
Crimson junior guard Jon Haakenson (averaging 13.3 points per game) scored 20 against the Rebels last week, senior guard Morgan Moore (averaging 13.2 ppg) put in 22, and senior forward Terence Anthony-Larmouth (averaging 9.2 ppg) totaled 13. They will need a similar balanced scoring output tonight in order to beat the Raiders and advance to their second Class 4A state championship in program history.
Tonight’s game against Cretin-Derham Hall starts at 6 p.m. on 45TV or live-streamed on 45tv.com/prep45.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.