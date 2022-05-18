Lorrie Link, CEO/Founder Maple Grove Arts Center, invites the public to the opening reception of “Still Serving. An Art Show by Military Veterans” Thursday, May 19, Armed Forces Day, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Maple Grove Arts Center, 11666 Fountains Drive, Maple Grove.
“Since its inception in 2007, the MGAC has held many art shows,” Link said. “For the first time in this community, we will have a visual dialogue with the citizens currently serving and those who have served our country.”
The show is made possible in part by a donation from the Osseo -Grove American Legion Post 172. “The Osseo Maple Grove American Legion is proud to sponsor the Maple Grove Arts Center’s fine arts show to highlight the talent of artist veterans and stimulate curiosity and awareness of veterans’ experiences,” said Post Commander Larry Fonder.
The art show will showcase military veteran artists’ 2D and 3D works in the main gallery of the center. Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion Post 172 members have been invited to the opening reception where remarks will be offered by its leadership.
Link has been engaging with area veteran artists to invite them to submit their creations to the show, and she plans to ask President Bush to send a piece. “It would be an honor to have a former president’s art with our veterans,” she said.
The Maple Grove Arts Center is a 501c3 nonprofit arts center. The Maple Grove Arts Center was created in 2007 initially as a “pop up” art center when store fronts were empty and founders thought it would be a great idea to fill the space temporarily vacated by businesses. Community needs prompted the MGAC to stay permanently.
The Maple Grove Arts Center is primarily a volunteer organization. MGAC seeks to engage the public with artists. The Maple Grove and the northwestern suburban area currently does not have any other organization like the arts center. Its mission and values seek to educate the community on diversity and use art for healing people of all ages and backgrounds.
The center has two fine arts gallery areas, space for creating art and art education. Art classes include offerings for emerging, novice and established artists. The center features six to eight (four in 2022 due to challenges with COVID) theme based curated art shows per year, each with opening night events.
MGAC features a variety of artists and creative activities for both adults and youth. We also offer a variety of art camps during summer months. Maple Grove Arts Center’s outreach programming includes the Arbor Lakes Art Fair held in July and the Business of Art which features art in businesses including the Maple Grove City Government Center.
MGAC created and ran a District 279 Student Art Show held at the Maple Grove Government Center during which, MGAC presents the Jacob Beneke Arts Scholarship, in memory of a former board member and artist who was tragically killed in 2012, to a graduating senior studying art in college. MGAC has also partnered with other organizations to feature artwork at our location.
To learn more about the upcoming exhibit and gallery hours, visit maplegroveartscenter.org
