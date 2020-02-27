Maple Grove approves Shake Shack plans

The Maple Grove City Council approved development plans for a Shake Shack restaurant at is Tuesday, Feb. 18, meeting.
The council also approved the 2020 Community Development Block Grant Funds plan, determining where funds would be distributed.
SHAKE SHACK
Director of Community and Economic Development Joe Hogeboom said the Shake Shack, a fast-casual restaurant that serves hamburgers, fries and milkshakes, is looking to build a stand-alone restaurant in Maple Grove. The building would be located in the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes parking lot, between Red Lobster and the center’s primary access drive from Elm Creek Boulevard. Portillo’s is located on the opposite side of the primary access drive.
The restaurant would be approximately 3,500 square feet and would not feature a drive-thru.
Hogeboom said that last fall the Shoppes unveiled a new pedestrian and vehicular area with plaza in the central portion of the shopping center. “By doing that, the Shoppes is investing in some new uses and identities and trying to fill some of the perimeter space with other types of restaurant and entertainment uses,” he added.
The building is proposed to be contemporary in style with clean lines, oversized windows and a gray color scheme. Inside the restaurant will have a pour concrete flooring, light wood cladding, and a gray and green color palette. There would also be an outdoor patio for diners.
Hogeboom added that plans allow for suitable traffic demands for the area.
Michael Landstad, General Manager at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes, told the council the project was one to help revitalize under-utilized areas within the center. “Right now if you go over to that particular area of the parking lot, you’ll see some front-end loaders staged there for snow removal,” he added. “Very rarely is that area parked.”
There would be a loss of 33 parking stalls to make room for this building. Councilor Karen Jaeger asked if there would be enough parking in the area if the project went through. Landstad said a parking study was done during a peak lunch hour and there were enough spaces.
A question was brought up by the Planning Commission on if the patio was needed. Landstad addressed that. He said, “I think we’ve all enjoyed patios during the short window of the summer months. It’s something that a lot of these restaurateurs count on. It would be a nice amenity to have as part of this building.”
Councilor Jaeger also questioned if the city should have another restaurant. “Lately, we’ve been putting in a lot of restaurants,” she said. “Can Maple Grove support all these?” Landstad said the more amenities means more options for people.
There are currently 249 Shake Shack restaurants worldwide, with three Minnesota locations — Southdale Center, the Mall of America and MSP International Airport.
The council approved directing the city attorney to draft an agreement approving the Shake Shack non-residential concept stage plan and the development stage plan.
CDBG FUNDS
Also during the meeting, the council approved the 2020 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds Allocation Plan.
The CDBG program provides funding to cities like Maple Grove to help address challenges related to providing housing and employment options for people of low and moderate income levels. At least 70% of the funds must be used for activities benefiting very low and low-income people. This includes affordable housing. No more than 15% of the funds can be used for social service activities.
The funds in the CDBG are provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
In 2019, the city received $157,000 in CDBG funds. It is estimated the city will be receiving approximately the same amount for 2020 at $157,016.
Brett Angell, Economic Development Manager, stated the usage of the funds is broken down to: $60,000 for Land Trust - WHAHLT dba Homes Within Reach, $30,000 for Hennepin County Rehabilitation Loan Program, and $67,016 for Scattered Site Housing Rehabilitation.
He also mentioned the other part of the CDBG funding, the social services aspect. “Hennepin County takes 15% of at the beginning, so the $157,000 is after that 15% is taken off,” Angell said. “Then all of the cities get together and select the social services that are selected [for funds].”
OTHER
In other action, the council:
REAPPOINTED Lorraine Gresser to the Citizens Advisory Committee for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2022. She is the longest serving member of the committee, first being appointed in 1977.
APPROVED ordering the 2020 street rehabilitation projects, totaling 571 single family detached homes, 32 high density units and 254 medium density residential units.
