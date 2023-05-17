Maple Grove among 2023 Three Rivers Park District Distinguished Volunteers

(Submitted photo)

Rebecca Campbell of Mound, Ann Chemin of Mound, Kent Holmes of St. Louis Park, Karen Leistico of Buffalo, Rebecca Pewu of Brooklyn Park, and Louise Ogden of Maple Grove, have been named 2023 Distinguished Volunteers in the Three Rivers Park District.

Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 817 ongoing volunteers who donated nearly 37,380 hours to programs and services within the park system. In recognition of these outstanding contributions, Three Rivers recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.

Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling ski areas and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments