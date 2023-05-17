Maple Grove among 2023 Three Rivers Park District Distinguished Volunteers

Rebecca Campbell of Mound, Ann Chemin of Mound, Kent Holmes of St. Louis Park, Karen Leistico of Buffalo, Rebecca Pewu of Brooklyn Park, and Louise Ogden of Maple Grove, have been named 2023 Distinguished Volunteers in the Three Rivers Park District.
Volunteers are vital to the efforts of Three Rivers Park District. Last year, Three Rivers had more than 817 ongoing volunteers who donated nearly 37,380 hours to programs and services within the park system. In recognition of these outstanding contributions, Three Rivers recognizes a select group of volunteers each year through the Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program.
Volunteers benefit Three Rivers in many ways, including assisting with nature and recreation-based programming, patrolling ski areas and trails, surveying wildlife, assisting with special events and races, habitat restoration, collecting prairie seeds and more.
“The Distinguished Volunteer Service Award program is a way to acknowledge outstanding representatives of our dedicated park volunteers,” said Rebecca Conser, volunteer coordinator for Three Rivers Park District. “Without our volunteers, we simply would not be able to deliver the number of high-quality programs and services to the public that we do.”
This year’s six Distinguished Volunteer Service Award recipients have contributed a combined total of 8,029 hours of volunteer service to the Park District. One of those is a Maple Grove resident.
Louise Ogden
In recognition of her outstanding contributions to Three Rivers Park District, Louise Ogden, of Maple Grove, has been awarded for her service as a Natural Resources Monitor; Wildlife, Park Patrol; District Events, Outdoor Recreation School, Elm Creek Park Reserve, Medicine Lake Regional Trail, Silverwood Park, Hyland Park Reserve, Gale Woods Farm, French Regional Park, Fish Lake Regional Park, Eagle Lake Regional Park, Program Assistant; Community Events, Eastman Nature Center, Gale Woods Farm, Mississippi Gateway Regional Park, Outdoor Recreation School, Silverwood Park, Volunteer Office, Project Assistant; Eastman Nature Center, Fish Woodlot #1, Prairie Seed Collection, Research, Project Specialist; Volunteer Office.
Ogden has been volunteering for Three Rivers for 18 years. In that time, she has volunteered a total of 1,397 hours. Ogden volunteers in a variety of roles at multiple Park District locations. From working as a park patroller during signature race events, to helping with special events, to collecting prairie seeds, to pulling buckthorn, Ogden has just about done it all.
“I grew up in a household where I was ‘voluntold’ to volunteer so it’s always been a part of my life,” Ogden said. “The staff are great to work with plus I get to be outdoors and meet a lot of nice people,” Ogden added.”
“When it comes to volunteering Louise is as diversified as it gets,” said Vicky Watchtler, an Interpretive Naturalist at Eastman Nature Center. “Louise puts her heart into her volunteer work and has been a faithful volunteer for nearly two decades. We are very appreciative of all she does for the Park District,” Watchtler added.
Other 2023 recipients
Rebecca Campbell of Mound — Program Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Lowry Nature Center, Baker Outdoor Learning Center, Project Assistant; Research, Gale Woods Farm, Natural Resources Monitor; Lowry Nature Center, Animal Care Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant- Fiber Arts: Gale Woods Farm
Ann Chemin of Mound — Animal Care Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Program Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant; Gale Woods Farm, Project Assistant- Fiber Arts; Gale Woods Farm, Natural Resources Monitor- bluebirds, Project Specialist; Volunteer Office
Kent Holmes of St. Louis Park — Ski Patrol; Hyland Hills Ski Area, Program Instructor- Ski Patrol; Hyland Hills Ski Area
Karen Leistico of Buffalo — Park Patrol: Horse Trails, Parks, Regional Trails; Baker Park, Carver Park Reserve, Crow-Hassan Park Reserve, Elm Creek Park Reserve, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve, Rush Creek Regional Trail, Program Instructor; Hyland Hills Ski Area
Rebecca Pewu of Brooklyn Park — Program Assistant; Mississippi Gateway Regional Park
For more information about volunteer opportunities with Three Rivers, visit ThreeRiversParks.org/volunteer or contact the Volunteer Office at 763-559-6706.
