The community is invited to a fundraiser Spaghetti Dinner hosted by the Maple Grove Ambassadors.

The dinner will be at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo, Saturday, March 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $10.

Adding fun to the evening is a Spaghetti Eating Contest at 6:30 p.m. with Ambassadors Gabby, Taylor and Rachel. Pick the winner and try win a prize.

All proceeds benefit the Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship Program.

