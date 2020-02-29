Maple Grove Ambassadors reflect on time so far

The Maple Grove Ambassadors have stayed involved in local events, traveled to other community celebrations, assisted in non-profit benefits, made a variety of special appearances, all while having fun, meeting new people and embracing this unique opportunity to serve. These young women have made memories at each event and now share some of their thoughts and experiences.
Amina Razzaque said that seven months ago she would have never imagined how far she’d come. The Maple Grove Ambassador Scholarship program has offered her opportunities to get involved and connect with organizations she would never have thought to have. “One of my favorite events so far this year is Girls’ Night Out at the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes benefiting Hope Chest for Breast Cancer,” she said. “It is a wonderful night for people in our community to come together, do a little shopping, have fun and support an amazing organization. To be a part of something that makes such a large impact is empowering and rewarding.” Razzaque is sponsored by Color Me Mine.
Ella Moroz said her favorite thing about being a Maple Grove Ambassador has been the people she has met. “I’ve always loved being from Maple Grove, so it has been really cool for me to meet the people who play key roles in the city such as City Council members, members of the Police Department, and members of groups such as the Maple Grove Lions and Rotary,” she said. She has also enjoyed getting to meet the Ambassadors from other cities who she would not have otherwise known. “One of my favorite events has been ‘Shop with a Cop,’” she added. “It was really neat to experience how much joy it brought the kids and how much of an impact it had on the police who were shopping with them.” One of her other favorite events was the “Victor Donato Island Party.” Donato’s floral is Moroz’s sponsor and she has greatly enjoyed getting to know their family. This event was a Hawaiian themed party to honor Victor Donato where people were able to help with their fundraising efforts.
Grace Mayer said her year so far as a Maple Grove Ambassador has been one she will never forget. “There are so many different opportunities I get through this program that are deeper than being noticed as the one with the crown. I have made lifelong friendships and connections with all of the different community members,” she said. Mayer said she has also grown so much as a public speaker and as a woman in general. “One event that has made a major impact on me was Step Up for Down Syndrome,” she said. “At this event, we got to dance with all the kids and interact with everyone there. Seeing the smiles on the children’s faces when I would go up and talk to them was priceless. Even though it may have only been a few minutes we would spend with each person, I knew it made a major impact that would last a long time, not only for them, but for me as well. I am so excited to see what the rest of our year has in store and all the different connections we will continue to make offered by this Ambassador Program.” Mayer is sponsored by K2 Sound & Light.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.