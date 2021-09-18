Maple Grove Ambassadors active in many summer events

The July coronation concluded with crowning the 21st generation of Maple Grove Ambassadors. Ambassadors Gabby Bodin, Rachel Liou and Taylor McGowan have participated in over 20 events already this summer.
They have traveled to Glenwood, Red Wing, Cokato, New Brighton, St. Michael, Rockford and Woodbury, forming relations with those communities and other Ambassador Programs. All three Ambassadors state making those new friendships are a meaningful and fun aspect of being an Ambassador.
Locally, they participated in Maple Grove Days this July, presented aspects of the Ambassador program to the Maple Grove City Council, cheered on athletes and handed out medals at the Maple Grove Triathlon, visited many neighbors and residents during National Night Out, welcomed Bob’s Discount Furniture to town and got their hands messy at Chalkfest.
Bodin, Liou and McGowan look forward to many more opportunities to serve the community, partnering with organizations, businesses, schools and traveling the state, too.
If anyone is interested in the Ambassadors participating in an event, send an e-mail to info@maplegroveambassadors.com or visit their website at maplegroveambassadors.com.
