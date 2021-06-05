Scholarship Program (MGAP) is once again inviting the public to attend a Steak Fry Dinner at the Osseo-Maple Grove American Legion, 260 Fourth Ave. SE in Osseo. The events are Tuesday, June 22, from 5 to 7 p.m.

While enjoying a steak, walleye or shrimp dinner, people will be greeted and served by the Maple Grove Ambassadors and candidates.

MGAP is a non-profit and funds raised that evening aid in presenting educational scholarships to three Ambassadors, as well as supporting various aspects of the program.

Stay for the Meet the Candidates program, where the 2021 candidates representing community sponsors, make presentations wearing fun outfits and answering fishbowl questions. Come cheer on a favorite candidate.

Reserve tickets by e-mailing info@maplegroveambassadors.com, purchase from a candidate or tickets are available at the door. The cost is $12, or $14 for the steak and shrimp combo.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments