Maple Grove Ambassador scholarship applications now available

A unique journey awaits young women ready to participate in community events, engage in volunteering, learn public speaking and networking skills and find the power within themselves by joining the 2020 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidate Leadership Experience.
To be eligible for such an opportunity, young women, ages 17-21, who live or work in Maple Grove, entering their high school senior year or graduated from any Maple Grove or Osseo high school or attending post secondary education, may apply.
Offered are personal development workshops, partnering with local organizations in benefit activities, Maple Grove photo op evening, cheering on athletes at Special Olympics Summer games, touring the State Capital, taking a self-defense class, riding a convertible in the Maple Grove Days Parade and much more all leading up to coronation on July 10.
The three candidates selected as Ambassadors, for a year of service, will each be awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship.
Applications are available at the Maple Grove Community Center (12951 Weaver Lake Road), Maple Grove and Osseo High Schools or online at maplegroveambassadors.com. Please mail to Maple Grove Ambassadors, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove 55369 by May 1. Applications can also be dropped off at the Maple Grove Community Center front desk.
Questions may be directed to info@maplegroveambassadors.com. Don’t miss this experience of a lifetime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.