Maple Grove Ambassador scholarship applications now available

Applications are now underway for the 2020 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidate Leadership Experience. Be a part of the chance to become an Ambassador, like these 2019 Ambassador candidates did last year.

 Rich Moll

A unique journey awaits young women ready to participate in community events, engage in volunteering, learn public speaking and networking skills and find the power within themselves by joining the 2020 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidate Leadership Experience.  

To be eligible for such an opportunity, young women, ages 17-21, who live or work in Maple Grove, entering their high school senior year or graduated from any Maple Grove or Osseo high school or attending post secondary education, may apply.

Offered are personal development workshops, partnering with local organizations in benefit activities, Maple Grove photo op evening, cheering on athletes at Special Olympics Summer games, touring the State Capital, taking a self-defense class, riding a convertible in the Maple Grove Days Parade and much more all leading up to coronation on July 10.

The three candidates selected as Ambassadors, for a year of service, will each be awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship.  

Applications are available at the Maple Grove Community Center (12951 Weaver Lake Road), Maple Grove and Osseo High Schools or online at maplegroveambassadors.com. Please mail to Maple Grove Ambassadors, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove 55369 by May 1. Applications can also be dropped off at the Maple Grove Community Center front desk.

Questions may be directed to info@maplegroveambassadors.com.  Don’t miss this experience of a lifetime.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments