Plans are in place of returning to an active calendar, continuing many traditions and welcoming young women to the 2021 Maple Grove Ambassador Candidate Experience.
All timely health and safety protocols will be following as the Experience progresses.
People are invited to apply if they are between the ages of 17-21, live or work in Maple Grove or Osseo, entering their high school junior or senior year or graduated from any Maple Grove or Osseo area high school and enrolled in post high school education.
The 2021 Ambassador application is available early March online at maplegroveambassadors.com, at the Maple Grove Community Center or at the Maple Grove and Osseo High Schools.
The three candidates selected as Ambassadors, for a year of service, will each be awarded a $3,000 educational scholarship.
Applications can be dropped at the community center or mail to Maple Grove Ambassadors, 12951 Weaver Lake Road, Maple Grove 55369 by May 1.
Questions may be directed to info@maplegroveambassadors.com. Don’t miss this unique experience of learning new skills, personal and professional growth, community involvement and fun.
