Maple Grove adviser recognized in Forbes

Jason Priebe, CFP, J.D. of Priebe Wealth in Maple Grove was recently ranked No. 50 in Minnesota in the 2021 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors list published by Forbes.
The annual list spotlights the nation’s top-performing advisors, evaluated based on a methodology developed by SHOOK Research. Advisors are also evaluated based on personal interviews, industry experience and revenue trends, among other criteria.
“On behalf of LPL Financial, we congratulate Jason Priebe, CFP J.D. for being recognized on this year’s Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This past year has demonstrated that strong financial advice cannot be underestimated, and that personalized financial advice is critical in helping clients work toward achieving their short and long-term financial goals,” said Angela Xavier, LPL executive vice president, Independent Advisor Services. “We applaud Jason Priebe, CFP J.D. for continuing to raise the bar in our industry and demonstrate the value of the independent model in creating meaningful and long-lasting investor-advisor relationships.”
Priebe works in Maple Grove and provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and wealth planning, investment management, generational planning, and more. Priebe Wealth is a registered investment advisor and wealth advisory firm born out of the desire to find a BETER way to help clients improve and organize their financial lives into an easy-to-understand format. Its objective is to take all the pieces of a financial plan and put them in place.
