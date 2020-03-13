Maple Grove adapted hockey is headed to the CI and PI state tournaments this weekend at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
The CI team earned a three seed out of the North division, and the PI team is a four seed out of the North.
Maple Grove is a co-op of Maple Grove, Osseo, Park Center, Elk River and Rockford students.
CI Crimson
The CI Crimson finished third in the North division with a 7-4 overall record (7-2 conference).
Maple Grove opens state at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, against the second-seeded South Washington Thunderbolts.
Anoka-Hennepin finished the regular season undefeated and take on the Dakota United Hawks in its section quarterfinal. The winners of those games play in the semifinals at noon Saturday, March 14.
The other quarterfinal matchups are between White Bear Lake Area and Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and New Prague/TCU/LSH/Belle Plaine/Jordan and the South Suburban Jets.
The CI state final is at 4 p.m. Saturday, and the third-place match is at 3:30 p.m.
The losing teams on Friday go to the consolation bracket with games at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday. The consolation final is at 1:45 p.m.
Team members for the CI Crimson are seniors Meghan Soukup (forward), Rio McGrew (center) and Jason Cardoso Ramiers (goalie); juniors Allison Brandiet (defense) and Blake Ehoff (defense); sophomores Amorae Seals (defense), Miracle Kromah (forward) and Jesse Cardoso-Ramiers (center); freshmen Gaetano Sanders (forward), Brendan Wallgren (defense) and Oscar Reyes (defense); and eighth-graders Alec Singh (forward) and Jake Dettman (defense).
PI Crimson
The PI Crimson took fourth in the North division and open state at the top seed out of the South, the Dakota United Hawks, at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Anoka-Hennepin and Minneapolis South play in the other quarterfinal on Maple Grove’s side of the bracket. The winners play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the semifinals.
Undefeated Brainerd has a bye, and Rochester and Robbinsdale/Hopkins/Mound Westonka play in the other quarterfinal.
The PI state final is at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, and the third-place game is at 2:15 p.m.
The losing teams on Friday go to the consolation bracket with games at 9 a.m. Saturday. The consolation final is at 12:15 p.m.
Team members for the PI Crimson are senior Demont Bowie (defense); juniors Katelyn Novotny (wing), Collin Garrison (defense) and Kirby Gilbertson (center); sophomores Katlyn Kellerman (defense), Sophie McElwee (defense) and Josh Klick (wing); and eighth-graders Brayden Smail (wing) and Charlie Hanson (defense).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.