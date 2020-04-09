The COVID-19 pandemic has created a need to try and do as many things from home as possible. This includes worship services at area churches.

April 12 is Easter Sunday and many churches are opting for live streams for people worship from home. The following is a guide of what each church is doing for Easter services.

CHAMPLIN

In Champlin, here’s what the churches are doing the following for Easter services:

Champlin United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. via Youtube youtube.com/channel/UC3p1YAw_hA6U0Po1Zp7QuJQ or link from Facebook (champlinumc.org)

Divine Love Christian Fellowship — 11 a.m. on its website (divinelovefellowship.org)

Riverway Church — 10 a.m. on Facebook or its website (riverwaychurch.com)

Servant of Christ Lutheran Church — 9 a.m. on either its website or Facebook (servantofchrist.com)

DAYTON

The following Dayton churches have their Easter services:

Faithbrook Church — 9 a.m. on its website (faithbrook.church)

Grace Full Gospel Church — 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on its website (graceminnesota.com)

MAPLE GROVE

These churches in Maple Grove are providing Easter services:

Advent Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. on its website (adventlutheran.com)

Church of the Open Door — 10 a.m. on its website (thedoor.org)

Cross Winds United Methodist Church — 10 a.m. drive-in worship at the church parking lot (tune into FM 94.1 in your car) and on its website (crosswindslife.org)

Emmanuel Christian Center — 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on its website (emmanuelcc.org)

Grace Free Lutheran Church — 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Facebook and its website (gracefreelutheran.org)

The Grove Church — 9 a.m. on its website (mygrovechurch.org)

Life Assembly Church — 10 a.m. on its Facebook page (lifemn.org)

Lord of Life Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. on its Facebook page (lordoflife.org)

Maple Grove Covenant Church — 10:30 a.m. on its website (maplegrovecovenant.org)

Maple Grove Lutheran Church — 9:30 a.m. on Facebook and its website (mglc.org)

MapleRidge Church — 9:30 a.m. on Facebook (mapleridgechurch.org)

Northwood Church — 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on its website (northwood.cc)

Passion Church — 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. on its website (passionchurch.com)

Pathways SDA Church — 11 a.m. on its website (pathwaysadventistchurch.org)

Redeemer Lutheran Church WELS — 10 a.m. on its website (redeemermaplegrove.com)

St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church — Easter morning on it website (sjtw.net)

Shepherd of the Grove Lutheran Church — 9 a.m. on Facebook (sotg.org)

OSSEO

The following Osseo churches will host Easter services:

Mosaic Church — 8 a.m. on its website (mosaic.org)

Osseo United Methodist Church — 9:30 a.m. drive in the parking lot tune into AM 1110 (osseumc.org)

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church — 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Facebook and its website (stpaulsosseo.org)

St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church — 9 a.m. on Facebook (saintvdp.org)

