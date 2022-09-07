The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer has identified a man who died on Interstate 94 in Rogers near Highway 101 Aug. 22.

Miguel Angel Deheza Perez, 42, of Brooklyn Center died from blunt force and thermal injuries as a result of a multi-vehicle collision.

