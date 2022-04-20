The driver in a deadly road rage incident in Maple Grove has turned himself into police.
Just before 3 p.m. Sunday, April 17, the Maple Grove Police Department responded to Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway to the report of a driver with a gunshot wound after a traffic altercation near County Road 30 and Garland Lane.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiners Office identified the wounded individual as William Haire, 61, of Buffalo, who died from his injuries at the hospital shortly after the incident.
The incident started as a driving altercation between the two motorists near St. Cloud. According to Maple Grove Police, the incident went on for over 40 miles. “The investigation to date shows the drivers had interactions along the route,” a press release from the Maple Grove Police Department said.
These interactions resulted in the shooting. After the incident occurred, the suspect fled the scene and the victim drove to I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
The Maple Grove Police Department was able to quickly identify a suspect in the shooting. On April 20, the police department stated the 30-year-old male suspect voluntarily turned himself into Maple Grove police, where he was book and later transferred to the Hennepin County Jail. The suspect is currently being held on probable cause and has not be formally charged.
Maple Grove police is being assisted by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crime Task Force with the investigation.
There is no knowing ongoing risk to the public. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Maiers at 763-494-6246.
