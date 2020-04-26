The Champlin Police Department reported April 26 that a man has died in a construction accident.

According to police, around 12:45 a.m. on April 26 it was notified of an overturned Bobcat on the 11200 block of Aquila Ave. N.

“The reporting party informed the officers that her brother had been working in that area, clearing brush on the afternoon of the [April 25],” a press release from Champlin Police said. “Upon arrival, officers found a skid loader that had tipped forward down an incline, pinning the operator inside. The operator, a 43-year-old man from Prior Lake, did not survive the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Champlin Police thanked the many assisting agencies, including Allina Health, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, and Citywide Towing for their help in freeing victim.

