The Champlin Police Department reported April 26 that a man has died in a construction accident.
According to police, around 12:45 a.m. on April 26 it was notified of an overturned Bobcat on the 11200 block of Aquila Ave. N.
“The reporting party informed the officers that her brother had been working in that area, clearing brush on the afternoon of the [April 25],” a press release from Champlin Police said. “Upon arrival, officers found a skid loader that had tipped forward down an incline, pinning the operator inside. The operator, a 43-year-old man from Prior Lake, did not survive the incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
Champlin Police thanked the many assisting agencies, including Allina Health, the Anoka-Champlin Fire Department, and Citywide Towing for their help in freeing victim.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.