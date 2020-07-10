The Maple Grove Police Department announced July 10 a man has been charged in the death of one person and the attempted murder of two other people.
Around 5 p.m. on July 8, the Maple Grove Police Department received a 911 call of a domestic assault occurring at a residence on the 16500 block of 82nd Ave. “Upon arrival, officers found three adult female victims with life-threatening injuries,” a Maple Grove Police Department press release said. The victims were immediately provided medical treatment and transported to a local hospital.
David Ekers, 34, of Plymouth, was arrested at the scene. He and the victims are related. The victims are Ekers mother, sister and grandmother. Maple Grove Police say there is no danger to the public.
According to the criminal complaint, at the scene officers spoke with Eker’s father who was in the basement when he heard one of the victims scream.
The complaint stated Ekers admitted to police that he tried to kill all three victims. Ekers stated “that he didn’t attack his father because he saw his father as an ally,” the complaint said.
According to the complaint Ekers, “who has mental health issues, told officers that he wanted to kill the victims because he did not want to be on medication or go back to the hospital.”
On July 9, investigators learned that one of the female victims who was his grandmother, 86, had died. The two other victims remain in critical condition.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Ekers with one count of second degree murder and two counts attempted second degree murder. All three counts are felonies.
As of July 10, Ekers was in the Hennepin County Jail.
The Maple Grove Police Department is the lead investigative agency. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Patrol Division assisted in the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
